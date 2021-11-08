MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MarketAxess by 644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $388.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.01 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.71.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

