Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

MQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MQ opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.28. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter worth $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $201,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

