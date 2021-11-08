Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 13,645 BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of BRT Apartments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $380.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

