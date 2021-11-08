Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 28,865 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,538,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.