Marshall Wace LLP Has $211,000 Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Barings BDC by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 126,460 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 67,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.