Marshall Wace LLP Invests $221,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after buying an additional 442,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,053,000 after purchasing an additional 120,093 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.91 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.