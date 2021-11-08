Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,855 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 402,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $2.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

