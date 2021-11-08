Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of LogicBio Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.