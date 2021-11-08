Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 1,209.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 664,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 613,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTX opened at $3.52 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

