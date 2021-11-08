Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $435.00

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $435.00 and last traded at $435.00, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $412.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

