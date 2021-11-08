Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRE. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.70. 1,105,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.56. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$10.31 and a 52-week high of C$16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

