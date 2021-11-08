Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.28. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.60-2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.250 EPS.

DOOR stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.17. The company had a trading volume of 122,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,989. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.50.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

