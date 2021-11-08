Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 81 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $184.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $186.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

