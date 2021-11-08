Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $117,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,615.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 2,417.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

