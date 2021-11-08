Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Match Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

Match Group stock opened at $160.73 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

