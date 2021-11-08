Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New $97,000 Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

