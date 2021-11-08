Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 6,486.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in The Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after buying an additional 337,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Chemours by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CC opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The Chemours had a return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

