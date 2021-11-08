Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $349.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.55. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $350.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

