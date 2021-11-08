Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 150 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

SUSA opened at $105.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $105.69.

