MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.58.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. MasTec has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

