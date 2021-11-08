Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $75,775.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $75,775.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.86 or 0.07080260 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00088605 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 191% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

