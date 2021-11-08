Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Match Group worth $67,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Match Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Match Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after buying an additional 161,704 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 249,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $160.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.