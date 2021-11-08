Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Position Lessened by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Materion were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Materion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Materion by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Materion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Materion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

