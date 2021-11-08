Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.71

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $94.42, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Materion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.