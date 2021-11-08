Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Matson has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Matson has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.93. Matson has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $94.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $75,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,440.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $365,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,201,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,333 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

