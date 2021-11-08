Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $97.93 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

