Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $65.23 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

