Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 461 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 307.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,387,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $2,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,733 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,173. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $89.81 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.15.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

