Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 64,083 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Kadmon by 139,848.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 19.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 860,349 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 62.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth $41,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.13. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 491.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

