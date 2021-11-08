Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,078 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zendesk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Zendesk by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,737,965. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $101.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

