Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,551,000 after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FOX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,240,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

