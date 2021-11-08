Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Up to $12.63

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.97. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 4,521 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $936.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

