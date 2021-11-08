Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.09

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 238923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.