Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.