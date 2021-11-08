Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.10.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 122,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 353.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

