McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Get McAfee alerts:

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McAfee by 0.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McAfee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53,207 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.