McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.85. The company has a market capitalization of $189.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

