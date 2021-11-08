Megacoin Hits Market Cap of $268,922.33 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $268,922.33 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.00 or 0.00352989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,727,536 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

