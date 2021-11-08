MenaPay (MPAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $59.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00232478 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

