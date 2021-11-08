Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKGAY. UBS Group lowered Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during trading on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

