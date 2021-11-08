MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MKKGY opened at $46.95 on Monday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.