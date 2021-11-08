Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.25

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 461767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$184.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Mining UK Societas will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

