MetaMorph Achieves Market Cap of $426,196.68 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $426,196.68 and approximately $199.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00051710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00234060 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00096934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

