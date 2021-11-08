Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $407,861.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $27.07 million and $407,861.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.45 or 0.07262118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00084312 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,254,120 coins and its circulating supply is 79,254,022 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

