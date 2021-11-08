MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

