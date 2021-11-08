MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

M&T Bank stock opened at $155.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.85. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

