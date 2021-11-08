MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $212.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

