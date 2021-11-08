MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,618 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,066 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after acquiring an additional 414,453 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in KBR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 267,816 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in KBR by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after acquiring an additional 446,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,859,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE:KBR opened at $43.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.62 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBR. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.