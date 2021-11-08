MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 79,591 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,591 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.