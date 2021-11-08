Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 110,614 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 120,232.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,614 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 666,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $24.69 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

